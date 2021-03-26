CM condoles death of Kanwal Naseer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the first female ptv announcer and veteran broadcaster Kanwal Naseer and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, the CM paid tributes to Kanwal Naseer over her services for the tv, saying that PTV viewers still remember her charming voice for long.