UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Khalid Mehmood Cheema

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

CM condoles death of Khalid Mehmood Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday visited the residence of Doctor Kamran Cheema at Upper Mall and condoled with him over the death of his father Khalid Mehmood Cheema.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

He offered Fatiha for forgiveness of the departed soul and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family. CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Doctor May Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

22 minutes ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

22 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

37 minutes ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

1 hour ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

3 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.