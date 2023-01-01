CM condoles death of Khalid Mehmood Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday visited the residence of Doctor Kamran Cheema at Upper Mall and condoled with him over the death of his father Khalid Mehmood Cheema.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

He offered Fatiha for forgiveness of the departed soul and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family. CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.