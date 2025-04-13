CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of senior ptv news producer Khawaja Shahid Mahmood.

In her condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

She acknowledged the late producer’s contributions to the field of journalism, stating, “The professional services of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood will be remembered for a long time.”

The CM also prayed that the Almighty grant patience and strength to the family in this time of grief.