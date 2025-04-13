Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM

CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of senior ptv news producer Khawaja Shahid Mahmood.

In her condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

She acknowledged the late producer’s contributions to the field of journalism, stating, “The professional services of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood will be remembered for a long time.”

The CM also prayed that the Almighty grant patience and strength to the family in this time of grief.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

56 seconds ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

1 hour ago
 PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

2 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

2 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

2 hours ago
UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

4 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

4 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan