CM Condoles Death Of Khwaja Farrukh Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 09:20 PM

CM condoles death of Khwaja Farrukh Saeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of a senior journalist Khwaja Farrukh Saeed.

In his condolence message issued here, the CM said that the late Khwaja Farrukh Saeed was a potent voice of the rights of journalists.

He said that services of the Khwaja Farrukh would be remembered for a long period of time.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

