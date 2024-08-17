Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Labourers In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the death of laborers due to a roof collapse during rains in Faisalabad. The chief minister offered condolences and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

