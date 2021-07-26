CM condoles death of Malik Ata Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Haji Malik Ata Muhammad, the elder brother of Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik.

In a condolence message here on Monday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.