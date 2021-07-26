UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Death Of Malik Ata Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

CM condoles death of Malik Ata Muhammad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Haji Malik Ata Muhammad, the elder brother of Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik.

In a condolence message here on Monday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

11 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

23 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

45 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

49 minutes ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

50 minutes ago

UAE asserts strong climate action equals strong ec ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.