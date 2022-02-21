UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Maqbool Dehlavi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:14 PM

CM condoles death of Maqbool Dehlavi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned writer Maqbool Ahmad Dehlavi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned writer Maqbool Ahmad Dehlavi.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Late Maqbool Dehlavi penned excellent stories for children and his literary services would always be remembered, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh lauds Deaf Reach Programme services ..

Governor Sindh lauds Deaf Reach Programme services

44 seconds ago
 Russian stocks slide over Ukraine crisis

Russian stocks slide over Ukraine crisis

47 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy's Reference to Memo on Security Assuranc ..

Zelenskyy's Reference to Memo on Security Assurances Shows Desperation - Expert

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan completely safe for minorities: Punjab go ..

Pakistan completely safe for minorities: Punjab governor

50 seconds ago
 Police arrest outlaws, seize drugs,weapon

Police arrest outlaws, seize drugs,weapon

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia ..

Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>