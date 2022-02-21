CM condoles death of Maqbool Dehlavi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned writer Maqbool Ahmad Dehlavi.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Late Maqbool Dehlavi penned excellent stories for children and his literary services would always be remembered, he added.