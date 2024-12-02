Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of Masood Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CM condoles death of Masood Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the demise of Masood Ahmed, father of daily The Nation's editor,

Salman Masood.

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved

family, praying for strength and patience during this difficult time.

She offered heartfelt

prayers for the departed soul, wishing him eternal peace. “May Allah Almighty rest the

departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this

loss with fortitude” she prayed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Family

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

4 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan