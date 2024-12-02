CM condoles death of Masood Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the demise of Masood Ahmed, father of daily The Nation's editor,

Salman Masood.

In her condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved

family, praying for strength and patience during this difficult time.

She offered heartfelt

prayers for the departed soul, wishing him eternal peace. “May Allah Almighty rest the

departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this

loss with fortitude” she prayed.