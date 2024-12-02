CM Condoles Death Of Masood Ahmed
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow
and grief over the demise of Masood Ahmed, father of daily The Nation's editor,
Salman Masood.
In her condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved
family, praying for strength and patience during this difficult time.
She offered heartfelt
prayers for the departed soul, wishing him eternal peace. “May Allah Almighty rest the
departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this
loss with fortitude” she prayed.
