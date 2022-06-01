CM condoles death of Miangul Adnan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday visited the residence of Wali e Swat in Saidu Sharif to condole the death of Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb.

Chief Minister met the family members of the deceased and condoled with them over the demise of Miangul Adnan.

The Chief Minister expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Chief Minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.