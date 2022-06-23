CM condoles death of mother of Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of former President Asif Ali Zardari and the grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and other bereaved family members.

He also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs.