UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Mother Of Asif Ali Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 12:30 AM

CM condoles death of mother of Asif Ali Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of former President Asif Ali Zardari and the grandmother of Bilawal Bhutto.

In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and other bereaved family members.

He also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over de ..

Dr. Asim, Nadeem Chan expresses condolence over death of Zardari's mother

35 minutes ago
 Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: ..

Govt tried best to give maximum relief to masses: Miftah Ismail

35 minutes ago
 Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: bud ..

Troubled Canada pipeline no longer profitable: budget watchdog

35 minutes ago
 Ahsan Mazari expresses condolence over death of Za ..

Ahsan Mazari expresses condolence over death of Zardari's mother

58 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates Peoples Bus Ser ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurates Peoples Bus Service in Larkana

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan to attain extension in GSP+ status: Ahsan ..

Pakistan to attain extension in GSP+ status: Ahsan Iqbal

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.