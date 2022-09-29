UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Mother Of CEO Express Publications

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 07:50 PM

CM condoles death of mother of CEO Express Publications

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Ijaz-ul-Haq Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Express Publications

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Ijaz-ul-Haq Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Express Publications.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Ijaz-ul-Haq and with the bereaved family. The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processin ..

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processing sector

4 minutes ago
 Death sentence awarded in murder case

Death sentence awarded in murder case

5 minutes ago
 Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombu ..

Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombudsman

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation G ..

Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation Growing, Including in Asia-Paci ..

5 minutes ago
 Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilit ..

Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilitate special students: Shafaat ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US ..

EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US for Damaging Nord Stream Pipel ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.