CM condoles death of mother of CEO Express Publications

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Ijaz-ul-Haq Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Express Publications.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with Ijaz-ul-Haq and with the bereaved family. The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family.