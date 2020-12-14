UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Mother Of Col (retd) Safdar Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM condoles death of mother of Col (retd) Safdar Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Col (retd) Safdar Hussain Tiwana, helicopter pilot of the Punjab government.

In a statement, he offered Fateh for the departed soul and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

