UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Mother Of Dr Farooq Sattar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 09:47 PM

CM condoles death of mother of Dr Farooq Sattar

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar.

In his condolence message, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolence to Farooq Sattar and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Farooq Sattar May Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur Second Type 54 Frigate c ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur Second Type 54 Frigate commissioned at China

1 minute ago
 Children among 13 killed in DR Congo unrest this w ..

Children among 13 killed in DR Congo unrest this week: UN

1 minute ago
 250 electric umbrellas, marble flooring help keep ..

250 electric umbrellas, marble flooring help keep worshippers cool at Prophet's ..

1 minute ago
 Int'l conference on Sufism held at University of S ..

Int'l conference on Sufism held at University of Sargodha

1 hour ago
 Punjab cabinet decides to scrap 11 toll plazas

Punjab cabinet decides to scrap 11 toll plazas

1 hour ago
 Administrator Karachi visits different areas after ..

Administrator Karachi visits different areas after rain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.