CM condoles death of mother of Dr Farooq Sattar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar.

In his condolence message, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolence to Farooq Sattar and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.