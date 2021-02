(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the mother of Humayun Saleem, senior Lahore Press Club (LPC) member and Executive Editor Nai Baat media group.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departedsoul in eternal peace.