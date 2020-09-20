UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Mother Of Liaqat Ansari

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Liaqat Ansari, senior reporter of Dunya news.

In a condolence message on Sunday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that losing mother is an irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

