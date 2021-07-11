UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Death Of Mother Of Pir Pagara

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

CM condoles death of mother of Pir Pagara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Pir Pagara Sibghat-Ullah Shah. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.