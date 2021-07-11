CM condoles death of mother of Pir Pagara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Pir Pagara Sibghat-Ullah Shah. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.