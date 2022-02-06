CM condoles death of mother of Sania Nishtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Sania Nishtar.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.