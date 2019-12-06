UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Mother Of Sarmad Ali

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Sarmad Ali, Managing Director Jang Media Group and Secretary General APNS.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

