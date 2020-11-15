CM condoles death of mother of Siraj-ul-Haq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Siraj-ul-Haq.

In a condolence message here on Sunday, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.