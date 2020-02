(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of MPA Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi in Muzaffargarh and expressed grief over the sad demise of his young nephew.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

He also offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul.