CM Condoles Death Of Mufti Muhammad Naeem

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM condoles death of Mufti Muhammad Naeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a prominent religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem.

In a message on Sunday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family. Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the services of the late Mufti Muhammad Naeem for promoting Islamic thoughts throughout his life.

The CM admired the late Mufti Naeem for being an elevated scholar and added that his religious services would be remembered forever.

