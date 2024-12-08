Open Menu

CM Condoles Death Of NA Speaker’s Sister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM

CM condoles death of NA speaker’s sister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expresses a deep sense of grief over the sad demise of sister of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

She expresses condolences and extends her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

