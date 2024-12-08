CM Condoles Death Of NA Speaker’s Sister
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expresses a deep sense of grief over the sad demise of sister of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
She expresses condolences and extends her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hamza pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 minutes ago
-
RWMC "Suthra Punjab" campaign in full swing12 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs a meeting on Law order, crime statistics, on going operations22 minutes ago
-
PM urges people to play role in ensuring a corruption-free future32 minutes ago
-
Dr. Anosh Ahmed's book "Leadership 101" earns global acclaim32 minutes ago
-
Quality education, health top most priority of Govt: Qamarul Islam Raja32 minutes ago
-
Work orders issued Lahore development plan42 minutes ago
-
Vetrerinary experts, progressive farmers underscore need to establish livestock breeders forum42 minutes ago
-
MDCAT test conducts in Larkana peacefully42 minutes ago
-
Addition of 8 Hangor class submarines to bolster Pak Navy’s ‘offensive punch’: Naval Chief51 minutes ago
-
Missing pashtun twin boys reunited with family51 minutes ago
-
AC nabs 12 shopkeepers for violating notified price list51 minutes ago