CM Condoles Death Of Novelist Tariq Ismail Sagar

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

CM condoles death of novelist Tariq Ismail Sagar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist and novelist Tariq Ismail Sagar.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Tariq Ismail Sagar earned a niche in novel writing and always displayed a unique journalistic style. His literary services will be remembered for a long period to come, he added.

