CM Condoles Death Of Olympian Rasheed Junior

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

CM condoles death of Olympian Rasheed Junior

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of hockey Olympian Abdul Rasheed Junior and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, the CM paid tributes to the services of Abdul RasheedJunior in the field of hockey and said late Olympian brought laurels home with his excellent play.

May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace, the CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

