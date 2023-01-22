LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak at GOR2 on Sunday.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow with the secretary over the sad demise of his elder brother. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Inayatullah Lak and the bereaved family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.

The CM said that he was profoundly grieved over the death of the elder brother of Inayatullah Lak. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander and other officials were also present.