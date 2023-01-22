UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of PA Secretary's Elder Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CM condoles death of PA Secretary's elder brother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak at GOR2 on Sunday.

He expressed his deep sense of sorrow with the secretary over the sad demise of his elder brother. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Inayatullah Lak and the bereaved family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.

The CM said that he was profoundly grieved over the death of the elder brother of Inayatullah Lak. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Sunday Family General Motors Punjab Assembly Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

3 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

9 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.