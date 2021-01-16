UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Pervaiz Musharaf's Mother

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

CM condoles death of Pervaiz Musharaf's mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over death of the mother of former presidentPervaiz Musharaf.

In a condolence message issued here on Saturday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear this loss with equanimity.

