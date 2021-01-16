LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over death of the mother of former presidentPervaiz Musharaf.

In a condolence message issued here on Saturday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear this loss with equanimity.