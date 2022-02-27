CM condoles death of Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Sajjada Nasheen Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed Darbar-e-Alia of Mohra Sharif.

In a condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family.

"I feel grief over the demise of Sajjada Nasheen Pir Haroon-ur-Rasheed." he remarked. He said he shared the grief of the heirs and followers.

The CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss.