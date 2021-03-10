UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of PMO District Health Hospital Dies Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

CM condoles death of PMO District Health Hospital dies of Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Principal Medical Officer (PMO) District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda Dr. Izat Khan who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message issued here, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He lauded services of doctors and health workers who were working on the front lineto save the lives of other patients during the pandemic.

