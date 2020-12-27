CM condoles death of poet Azed Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous poet Azed Aziz.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family member.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family member to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.