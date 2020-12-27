UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Death Of Poet Azed Aziz

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM condoles death of poet Azed Aziz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of famous poet Azed Aziz.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family member.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family member to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

1 minute ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

16 minutes ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

46 minutes ago

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

1 hour ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.