CM condoles death of poet, writer Nasir Zaidi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned poet, writer and columnist Nasir Zaidi.

In his message, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereavedfamily and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.