CM Condoles Death Of Prince Karim Aga Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the social services of Prince Karim Aga Khan while expressing a deep sense of grief and sorrow over his sad demise.
In her message issued here on Wednesday, she offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and other concerned.
