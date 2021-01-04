CM condoles death of Prince Khalid Bin Faisal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Prince Khalid Bin Faisal, a grandchild of founder of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a condolence message on Monday, the CM extended sympathies to the Saudi royal family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.