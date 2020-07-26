CM condoles death of Prof Inayat Ali Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of a famed poet and an educationist, Prof Inayat Ali Khan.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.