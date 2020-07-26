UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Death Of Prof Inayat Ali Khan

Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of a famed poet and an educationist, Prof Inayat Ali Khan.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

