CM condoles death of Prof Junaid Akram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Prof Junaid Akram, brother of renowned actor Sohail Ahmad Azizi and extended sympathies to the heirs.

In a message here on Wednesday the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soulin eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.