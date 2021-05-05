CM condoles death of Qari Noor Muhammad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of presidential award winner Qari Noor Muhammad Awan, who enjoyed the unique honour of reciting the first adhan on tv and radio.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.