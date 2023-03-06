UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Qavi Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the legendary actor Qavi Khan.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :

In his condolence message, the CM conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and remarked that Qavi Khan's passing had brought an end to an era of acting.

Qavi Khan revolutionised tv dramas with his versatile acting style and his fans still reminisce about his iconic performances.

The CM also acknowledged Qavi Khan's remarkable contribution to the promotion of art and culture and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a place in His infinite mercy and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this loss.

