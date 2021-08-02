UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Rafiq Afghan

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Rafiq Afghan, Editor-in-Chief Daily Ummat.

In a condolence message here, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

