CM condoles death of Raheem Ullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Raheem Ullah Yousafzai.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

Usman Buzdar paid homage to the invaluable services of the late in the field of journalism and termed his death an irreversible loss for the journalism.

He said that death of Raheem Ullah brought a golden and enlighten chapter of journalism to an end and the vacuum created by his death could not be filled.

The chief minister said that Raheem Ullah Yousafzai was a national asset and his services will long be remembered. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.