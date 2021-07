LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of renowned religious scholar and head of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Dr Abdul Razzaq Sikandar.

In a condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.