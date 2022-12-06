UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 07:30 PM

CM condoles death of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former Federal minister Sahibzada Nazir Sultan.

In his condolence message on Tuesday, the CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the political and social services of the deceased. Late Sahibzada Nazir Sultan left a deep impact on the political history of Jhang, he added.

