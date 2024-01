LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow over the death of former Federal minister Sartaj Aziz.

Expressing deep sympathy, the chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying that may Allah Almighty grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.