CM Condoles Death Of Saudi Princess
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Saudi Princess Latifah Bint Abdul Aziz Al Saud.
The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.
