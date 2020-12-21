CM condoles death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

In a condolence statement, he extended his sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

The chief minister said the valuable services of the late senator would be remembered in the field of a politics.