CM Condoles Death Of Senior Journalist

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM condoles death of senior Journalist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sohail Abdulnasir, a senior journalist and columnist of Nawa-e-Waqt.

Usman Buzdar, in his condolence message, extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

