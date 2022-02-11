CM condoles death of senior journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of senior journalist and columnist Ashiq Jafferi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ):

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The chief minister paid tribute to the journalistic services of the late Ashiq Jafferi and said that the deceased rendered invaluable services for promotion of journalism.