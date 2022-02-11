UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Death Of Senior Journalist

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 07:08 PM

CM condoles death of senior journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of senior journalist and columnist Ashiq Jafferi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of senior journalist and columnist Ashiq Jafferi.

In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The chief minister paid tribute to the journalistic services of the late Ashiq Jafferi and said that the deceased rendered invaluable services for promotion of journalism.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should b ..

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should be Discussed - Russia's Shoigu

2 minutes ago
 France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in P ..

France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in Places Requiring Vaccine Pass

3 minutes ago
 Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in ..

Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in Normandy Document, Sides Refu ..

3 minutes ago
 Sabira stresses for constructive environment in of ..

Sabira stresses for constructive environment in offices for women

3 minutes ago
 All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon ..

All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Feb 13

3 minutes ago
 US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program ..

US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program Collecting Bulk Data on Americ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>