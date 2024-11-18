CM Condoles Death Of Senior Journalist
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist, writer and intellectual Khaled Ahmed.
The CM offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. She prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace.
