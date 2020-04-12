CM condoles death of senior journalist Ahfazur Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and writer Ahfazur Rahman.

In his condolence message here on Sunday, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed thatmay Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.