CM Condoles Death Of Senior Journalist Khalid Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2023 | 09:40 PM

CM condoles death of senior journalist Khalid Chaudhry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a senior journalist and columnist Khalid Chaudhry.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.

The Chief Minister remarked that Khalid Chaudhry (Late) has left commendable imprints and an appreciable journalistic legacy for the coming generations.

The Chief Minister stated that the journalistic services of senior journalist Khalid Chaudhry(Late) would be remembered for a long period of time.

