LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of wife of senior journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas.

In a condolence message on Friday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courageto the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.